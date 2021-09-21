SLIPKNOT Announce Inaugural Knotfest Finland Featuring NIGHTWISH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCH ENEMY And More

Slipknot has announced the inaugural Knotfest Finland, sheduled for August 12 - 13, 2022 in Turku. Tickets are on sale now, here.

With Slipknot headlining the event, other artists confirmed include Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon, Arch Enemy, Stam1na, and Blind Channel, with more to be announced.

Visit the official Knotfest Finland website here, and stay tuned for updates.