SLIPKNOT Announce Knotfest Brasil & Knotfest Chile

Knotfest, the unstoppable global festival brand from multi-platinum metal icons, Slipknot, has revealed its scheduled return to South America today with the announcement of Knotfest Chile, taking place on December 11, 2022 at ​​Estadio Monumental, Santiago and the announcement of the first ever Knotfest Brasil, set to take place on December 18, 2022 at Sambódromo Do Anhembi, São Paulo.

Both events will feature headline performances from Slipknot with the lineup for Chile also featuring Mr. Bungle, Bring Me The Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura and Vended and the lineup for Brasil also featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Mr Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless In White, Vended, Project46, Armored Dawn with more acts to be announced for both.

Tickets and VIP packages for both events go on sale on August 19 at 10 AM, local time from KnotfestBrasil.com and KnotfestChile.com respectively.