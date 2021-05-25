SLIPKNOT Announce Knotfest Iowa 2021 With FAITH NO MORE, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, And More (Video Trailer); Band Returns To The Studio

Knotfest, the music and counterculture experience created by the multi-platinum sonic phenomenon and nine-piece force of nature, Slipknot, has today confirmed the return of Knotfest Iowa for 2021. The event will be the biggest heavy music festival to ever hit the mid-western state and will be held at National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA, on Saturday, September 25, with Slipknot headlining.

The full lineup features Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, $uicide Boy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, FEVER 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper And Vended.

Tickets will be available on pre-sale to Knotfest.com subscribers from 10 AM, Central time today (Tuesday, May 25), with a general on-sale from 10 AM, Central on June 4, over at KnotfestIowa.com.

The Iowan icons have also confirmed the exciting news that they returned to the studio last month to work on new music. The band will deliver updates soon.

With Slipknot bringing their incendiary live experience home once more to their native Iowa, Clown tells us: “A home show is always insane, but a home “Knotfest” show will be on a whole other level. Prepare. See you soon for the new reality. Stay (sic).”

In related developments, the band’s news and content website, Knotfest.com is absorbing the band’s Outside The 9 fan club and will now offer fans of both Slipknot and heavy culture in general, the opportunity to gain access to a wealth of exclusive content and opportunities first. The behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the making of the band’s next album will be accessible exclusively for fans who join the Knotfest Community. Digital memberships for knotfest.com start at $6 a month or $50 annually, with a free tier also available. Subscribers will get an array of exclusive access and bonuses including:

- Priority access to Slipknot headline shows, Knotfest Festivals, Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest Presents shows, VIP experiences and additional major tours and festivals.

- Expanded exclusive content drops from Slipknot and the biggest artists in the culture including performances, interviews, AMAs, meet & greets and more.

- Access to enhanced visual, audio, and editorial content from the Knotfest website

- One-of-a-Kind contests and giveaways involving your favorite artist

- Exclusive Knotfest Forum

- Knotfest members only private Discord channel

- Access to exclusive merchandise

- 10% Off Discount in the Knotfest online store

- First drop access for merch collabs

And more to come…