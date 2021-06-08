SLIPKNOT, ANTHRAX, ROB ZOMBIE, HALESTORM, And More Confirmed For Rocklahoma 2021

Rocklahoma will make its highly anticipated return this year - taking place on Friday, September 3, Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa.

Previously taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock artists, including Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, and many more.

Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2021 is as follows (subject to change): Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, Sevendust, The Hu, Motionless In White, Pop Evil, Badflower, Grandson, Jelly Roll, Candlebox, Puddle Of Mudd, Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose, From Ashes To New, Tremonti, John 5 And The Creatures, Ayron Jones, All Good Things, Light The Torch, Zero 9:36, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, BulletBoys, Liliac, Another Day Dawns, Dead Metal Society, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Fist Of Rage, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, 90LB Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumours, and Chaotic Resemblance.

Slipknot’s M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan says, “Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma. Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic).”

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, CT at Rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 18 at 5 PM, CT. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.