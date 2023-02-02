SLIPKNOT Drop Surprise Track "Bone Church"; Companion Video Streaming

Grammy Award-winning Iowan icons, Slipknot, have shared "Bone Church", a surprise standalone single available today on all streaming platforms. The new song arrives with a M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan directed video piece titled "Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)", which finds the multidisciplinary artist and founding member refreshing footage from the band’s "Yen" music video.

Says Clown about the new track, “On the road, we have a “jam room” set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans - a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

Watch the video for "Yen - Director's Cut (Bone Church)" below:

Having recently wrapped the third US leg of their enormously popular sold-out Knotfest Roadshow tour, Slipknot are set to embark on a run of headlining global festival dates beginning this March which will include their own Knotfest Australia, Japan, and Italy festivals. For tickets and more information on Slipknot’s upcoming live dates, visit Slipknot1.com.

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)