SLIPKNOT Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Shares "No Life" Live Drum-Cam Video
October 21, 2024, an hour ago
Slipknot/ex-Sepultura drummer, Eloy Casagrande, has shared drum-cam video from the band's performance of "No Life", filmed at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 26. Check it out below:
Returning for the third time, Slipknot's Knotfest tour will hit Australia in early 2025. Dates are as follows:
February
28 - Flemington Racecourse - Melbourne
March
2 - Brisbane Showground - Brisbane
8 - Centennial Park - Sydney
Go to the official Knotfest Australia 2025 website here to sign up for early access pre-sale tickets.
Slipknot’s 2024 dates:
November
8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2
9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario
December
5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro
17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
20 - London, UK - The O2
21 - London, UK - The O2
* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture
# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended
2025 dates:
June
6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring
6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock