SLIPKNOT Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Shares "Only One" Live Drum-Cam Video

Slipknot / ex-Sepultura drummer, Eloy Casagrande, has shared drum-cam video from the band's performance of "Only One", filmed at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on September 17, 2024. Check it out below:

Returning for the third time, Slipknot's Knotfest tour will hit Australia in early 2025. Dates are as follows:

February

28 - Flemington Racecourse - Melbourne

March

2 - Brisbane Showground - Brisbane

8 - Centennial Park - Sydney

Go to the official Knotfest Australia 2025 website here to sign up for early access pre-sale tickets.





Slipknot’s 2024 dates:

November

8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario

December

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

20 - London, UK - The O2

21 - London, UK - The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

2025 dates:

June

6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock