SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Announces Signature SJC Snare

March 6, 2021, 16 minutes ago

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who joined the masked band in 2014, recently participated in a video chat with Sweetwater, during which he discussed his unique history, and his brand new signature SJC Snare.

“My 48-ply, double-vented SJC snare drum is the cornerstone of my live sound. With this beast of a shell, I’m able to supply an absolute bullwhip of a backbeat, hear the articulation of every ghost note, and punish every ear within listening distance. It’s a very expressive drum that completely comes alive when tuned high. No drummer will have any challenge being heard with this drum in their arsenal, that’s for sure.” – Jay Weinberg #1 Rock Drummer - 2020 Modern Drummer Readers Poll.

The Jay Weinberg Signature SJC Snare, pictured below, can be ordered now at this location.

 



