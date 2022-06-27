SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Gives Deep Dive Into His Touring Rig; Video

Sweetwater has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"As the son of longtime E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, Jay Weinberg proved at a young age that drumming was firmly rooted in his blood. Following in the footsteps of Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison, Jay joined the nine in 2014 and has been blasting through world tours and full-length albums ever since. We were delighted to have Jay give us a deep dive into his current touring rig, headlined by an awesome SJC custom kit sporting his signature snare alongside a wealth of cymbals from Zildjian. Check it out!"

Slipknot recently announced that they will be hitting the road for their fall tour, this time with horror-themed metal maestros Ice Nine Kills and metalcore titans, Crown The Empire. Produced by Live Nation, the run will kick off on September 20 in Nashville, TN and hit an additional nine cities before culminating in Irvine, CA on October 7.

Dates:

September

20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

21 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

24 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater