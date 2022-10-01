SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Talks The End, So Far - "A Lot Of Different Experimental Stuff That People Haven't Heard On A Slipknot Album Before"

With the release of Slipknot's new album, The End, So Far, Wacken TV has shared their interview with drummer Jay Weinberg, conducted back in August, discussing the record prior to the band's show at Wacken Open Air 2022.

Weinberg: "This album was a lot different based on the circumstances that everybody was dealing with. We all had to become very self-sufficient home recorders and engineers and stuff, and that lends itself to a lot of different experimental stuff that people have not heard on a Slipknot album before. So from my standpoint there's a lot on there of what makes Slipknot, Slipknot; stuff that we're not gonna get away from if we tried. We're very happy to celebrate that dig deeper into the things that we know are trademark Slipknot, but also challenge ourselves and do things that are experimentally creative that give Slipknot a completely new voice. The new album, it's an interesting step forward."

Slipknot have released their new album, The End, So Far, via Roadrunner Records. Find individual track visualizers and videos below.

Produced By Slipknot and Joe Barresi, The End, So Far is available to order now, with several vinyl variants available at slipknot1.com. The End, So Far includes the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag” and follows their widely celebrated 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, which marked Slipknot’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Tracklisting:

“Adderall”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

“The Chapeltown Rag”

“Yen”

“Hivemind”

“Warranty”

“Medicine For The Dead”

“Acidic”

“Heirloom”

“H377”

“De Sade”

“Finale”

