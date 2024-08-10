SLIPKNOT - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Here Comes The Pain 2024 Tour Kick-Off Show Streaming

Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour is here. The tour, which celebrates the heavy titans and cultural phenomenon’s 25th anniversary of seminal debut album, Slipknot kicked off with a sold out performance in Noblesville, Indiana. Fan-filmed video of the entire show - which only featured songs written before and up to 1999 - can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"(sic)"

"Eyeless"

"Wait And Bleed"

"Get This" (first time since 2019)

"Eeyore"

"Tattered & Torn" (Sid Wilson remix)

"Me Inside" (first time since 2015)

"Liberate"

"Frail Limb Nursery"

"Purity"

"Prosthetics"

"No Life" (first time since 2000)

"Only One" (first time since 2012)

"Spit It Out"

"Surfacing"

"Scissors" (first time since 2000)

Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour, produced by Live Nation, includes arena plays nationwide this summer, followed by global performances across arenas later this year and throughout 2025. Highlights include New York City’s Madison Square Garden, two back to back nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Austin’s Moody Center, two nights at London’s O2 Arena, a special homecoming performance at Knotfest Iowa and more. Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended are confirmed as support on select dates.

Tickets are on sale now. See below for a full list of dates.

2024 dates:

August

10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

14 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

7 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

8 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

13 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

14 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #

18 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil

November

8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario

December

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

20 - London, UK - The O2

21 - London, UK - The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

2025 dates:

June

6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock