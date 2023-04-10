SLIPKNOT - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Knotfest Japan 2023 - Day 1 And Day 2 Shows Streaming

Metal Justice Tokyo has shared video of Slipknot's entire April 1st and April 2nd Knotfest Japan 2023 shows, which took place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Tokyo, Japan.

The setlist was as follows for both shows:

"Disasterpiece"

"Wait and Bleed"

"All Out Life"

"Sulfur"

"Before I Forget"

"The Dying Song (Time to Sing)"

"Dead Memories"

"Unsainted"

"The Heretic Anthem"

"Psychosocial"

"Duality"

"Custer"

"Spit It Out"

Encore:

"People = Shit"

"Surfacing"

Day 1

Day 2

At the beginning of February, Slipknot shared "Bone Church", a surprise standalone single available on all streaming platforms. The new song arrived with a M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan directed video piece titled "Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)", which finds the multidisciplinary artist and founding member refreshing footage from the band’s "Yen" music video.

Says Clown about the new track, “On the road, we have a “jam room” set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans - a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

Watch the video for "Yen - Director's Cut (Bone Church)" below:

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)