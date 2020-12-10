SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR - "CLOWN Has Always Been Our Secret Weapon; He Is Such A Visionary"

Bert Kreischer, who has made a career as a stand-up comedian, reality television host and actor, recently caught up with Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor for a career-spanning interview, which can be viewed below.

Kreischer: "Today I sit down with the lead singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour, Corey Taylor. We talk about why he quit drugs / alcohol, the old music business vs the new music business, horror movies, fame, the story behind the Slipknot masks, his new solo album, and much more."

Kreischer: You guys (Slipknot) are a unique experience. I know very little about music and the music business, but you guys got success in the old-school format where it was record deals, record companies, Capitol Records, sign them - and then into the new-school format. How different are the two from what your first experience was to where you are today, when it comes to making a record, or touring, or these 360 deals, or anything?

Taylor: "It's fucking night and day. I mean, we were kind of grandfathered in the old system. Our original deal - and I can talk about this because it's almost up - was seven albums for... I can't remember what the number of years is. It was like 10 years or something like that, and in our contract, there was this clause about 'the new technology of compact discs' - I shit you not! And my manager was talking to me about this, like, 'Do you realize what they had in your fucking contract?' I was like, 'You gotta be shitting me, dude!'

"I think one of the reasons why we've been able to kind of stay ahead of the crowd and whatever, when it comes to that, is because (a) our management is amazing, and (b) Clown (percussionist M. Shawn Crahan) has always been our secret weapon, dude. He is such a visionary. He looks and he goes off art, he goes off the vibe. He looks at all of the new technology and shit, and he chases down all of the stuff that feels exciting to the point where we have never just stagnated in a certain way of getting our art to people. He really is the driving force, which makes sense because he started the band."

Taylor recently release an animated lyric video for his new solo single, “Everybody Dies On My Birthday”. Speaking earlier this year, Taylor elaborated on the song’s significance stating, “We’re all born, and we all die. It’s those two things we all have in common; it’s everything in between that can be changed.”

“Everybody Dies On My Birthday” is featured on Taylor’s acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT, which is available on all streaming platforms.

Earlier this year, Taylor made history as he reached #1 at Active Rock Radio with his powerful single “Black Eyes Blue”. The achievement put Taylor in a class all his own, making him the first artist in the history of the format to reach #1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from his band’s Slipknot and Stone Sour. “Black Eyes Blue” is featured on Taylor’s acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT which is available is available now on all streaming platforms.

CMFT made impressive debuts on charts around the world this month entering at #1 on Billboard’s Current Hard Rock Albums chart, while claiming #2 on Current Rock Albums, #6 on Vinyl Albums, and #9 on the Top Albums charts. Furthermore, CMFT landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band—Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums]— the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"Culture Head" video:

"Black Eyes Blue" video:

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" video:

"HWY 666" lyric video: