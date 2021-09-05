SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR Debuts New Mask At Rocklahoma 2021; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On September 4th, Slipknot played their first show in 18 months at the Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, where frontman Corey Taylor debuted his new mask. Fan filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Unsainted"

"Disasterpiece"

"Nero Forte"

"Before I Forget"

"Psychosocial"

"Wait and Bleed"

"Vermilion"

"Eyeless"

"Left Behind"

"All Out Life"

"Duality"

"(515)"

"People = Shit"

"(sic)"

"Surfacing"

Photo by Rocklahoma