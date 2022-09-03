SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR Looks Back On METALLICA'S Black Album - "Nobody Likes Stuff That's Different Right Away; You Have To Drag Them Kicking And Screaming Into Where You Need To Go"

On August 30th, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor - known to be a diehard Metallica fan - guested on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk and looked back on discovering Metallica's iconic self-titled album from 1991, better known as The Black Album.

Taylor: "I remember the first time I heard 'Nothing Else Matters'. The look on my face... my friend went, 'Jesus, you really don't like this song, do you?' because I had the 'suck' face. I was just... 'What the hell is this?' But, of course, over time, man, a good song is a good song, and you can't deny that. It taught me a very valuable lesson, that you have to force change on people.

Nobody likes stuff that's different right away. You have to drag them kicking and screaming into where you need to go, because that's the only way you're gonna get anybody there. Assuming that people are gonna change with you is a lesson in insanity, because there's no way it's going to happen. You have to make the change and just drag the people along with you."

Taylor covered "Holier Than Thou" for The Metallica Blacklist, the companion cover album issued with the 30th Anniversary edition of The Black Album. Check it out below.

Taylor has announced his very first UK shows with his solo band. The dates kick off at London's legendary Palladium on October 17 and include a special gig on Friday, October 21 at the pre-party of the For The Love Of Horror convention at Manchester's BEC Arena.

Says Taylor: “It’s been too damn long since I’ve been to My Island. I miss my people. And I’m bringing the party with me. Along with my band the Morning Dudes, and Mrs. Taylor and her Bombs, we are going to make up for almost 3 years absence. See you F*@kers soon!!!!”

Tickets for London, Hull and Swansea go on general sale at 10 AM this Friday, March 18, with artist & O2 pre-sales and Live Nation pre-sales going live at 10 AM on Wednesday the 16th and Thursday the 17th, respectively. Tickets for the Manchester event will be available here.

Dates:

October

17 - London, UK - Palladium

19 - Hull, UK - Bonus Arena

21 - Manchester, UK - BEC Arena (For The Love of Horror Pre-Party)

24 - Swansea, UK - Arena

Corey will also be a special guest at the For The Love Of Horror Convention at BEC Arena across the weekend of October 22 - 23.

Alicia Taylor is equally excited to bring the Cherry Bombs' incendiary live performance to the UK for their very first time, commenting: "Crossing the pond to reach our fans in the UK has been a dream for many years, and I am ecstatic to finally have the opportunity! We will be bringing all of the daredevil arts we are known for, as well as kickass music, and a good time for all!"

You can get the lowdown on the Cherry Bombs day-to-day via the latest instalment of their 'Girl Gang' YouTube series, now on Episode 1 of Season 4.

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)