SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR Offers Chance To Win "Haunted Hang" At Inkcarceration Festival In Support Of The Taylor Foundation

Corey Taylor, lead singer of Slipknot, Stone Sour, and solo artist, has partnered with Danny Wimmer Presents’ Inkcarceration Festival and Fandiem to run a fundraising sweepstakes campaign benefitting his The Taylor Foundation, a nonprofit that supports and uplifts military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This special benefit campaign offers one lucky fan and a guest the chance to attend Incarceration Festival in Columbus, OH on July 14-16, 2023 and meet Corey for a very special private tour of the “Blood Prison” Haunted House at the Ohio State Reformatory. The winner and their guest will hang with Corey and personally tour the haunted house together, as well as receive an all expense paid trip to Inkcarceration Festival and two (2) 3-day Weekend VIP passes. Additionally, the winner and guest will catch a few songs of the Slipknot set from the side of the stage and be gifted a guitar and lyrics sheet signed by Corey.

For as little as $10, participants can “Donate To Win” this prize package, which includes:

One (1) Grand Prize:

- Meet Corey Taylor and join him on a private tour of the “Blood Prison” Haunted House at the Ohio State Reformatory this Summer at Inkcarceration Festival

- Two (2) 3-Day Weekend VIP passes to Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, OH on July 14-16, 2023, including:

- Admission to the VIP Area, Festival Grounds, Tattoo Convention and Self-Guided Reformatory Tours

- Access to A/C VIP Lounge, Covered Grandstand Viewing, Premium bar and multiple dedicated VIP bars. Upgraded food experiences for purchase, dedicated locker storage & cell phone charging for purchase, dedicated hydration station, dedicated flushable restrooms & portable restrooms, festival entrance fast track lane, and more

- Round trip travel to Mansfield, OH + 4-night hotel stay for two (2)

- Side-of-stage viewing for the Slipknot show for up to two (2) songs*

- Guitar signed by Corey Taylor

- Handwritten/autographed lyrics sheet from Corey Taylor

- Inkcarceration mega merch pack for two (2)

- Rideshare voucher for local ground transportation

One (1) Runner-Up Prize:

- Guitar signed by Corey Taylor

- Handwritten/autographed lyrics sheet from Corey Taylor

Bonus: Donations $50 or more receive access to a private livestream performance of an upcoming solo CMFT show

The fan-sourcing fundraising sweepstakes is running until June 26, and fans can “Donate To Win” exclusively at fandiem.com/inkcmft.

The more fans donate, the more chances they have to win – and the more they support The Taylor Foundation.

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)