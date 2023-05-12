SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR Partners With Puppy Jake Foundation In Support Of Military Veterans; Video Report From Iowa Location Available

On May 9th, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stopped by the Puppy Jake Foundation training center in Urbandale, Iowa following a solo show the Horizons Event Center. Taylor has partnered with the foundation as part of The Taylor Foundation, which he launched in 2022.

Puppy Jake Foundation is a nonproﬁt organization dedicated to help wounded military veterans with the assistance of well-bred and professionally trained service dogs. Veterans’ injuries may be invisible such as post-traumatic stress disorder or physical mobility impairments. The Foundation advocates for increased awareness and accessibility for those accompanied by a service dog in everyday situations. For more information go to the official website here.

Check out the WHO13 report on Taylor's visit below.

The Taylor Foundation supports and uplifts military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Taylor Foundation raises awareness of this often misunderstood mental health condition as well as provides resources and financial support. In 2022, Corey and The Taylor Foundation are partnering with pre-selected nonprofits in each tour city that are actively providing meaningful and creative assistance to those affected by PTSD.

The Taylor Foundation is a member of The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving by professional athletes, celebrities, high net worth individuals, existing nonprofit organizations, corporations and others who truly desire to give back.