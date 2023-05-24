SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR Slams The Use Of AI To Make Music - "It's An Even Worse Example Of Technology Taking Over For Talent" (Video)

During a new Kerrang! Radio interview, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor slammed the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to make music, which is starting to become a dangerous trend.

Taylor: "I don’t know what people are trying to prove. Are they trying to prove that computers can do things just as good as people? Because if so, then what’s the point? It’s an even worse example of technology taking over for talent than what I’ve been ranting about for years with Pro Tools and tuning and using the same sounds. And people keep going, 'Oh, isn’t it cool?' I’m, like, no, it’s not cool. What are you, out of your mind? Suddenly now we have no talent? The only thing that we’re gonna get that sounds cool and new is from something that doesn’t even exist? Screw you, man!

Every time people get stoked in front of me about AI, I go, 'You’re not talking to the right person. You need to go over that way and talk to a dipshit who doesn’t care....' beause I hate it. I can’t stand it."

Check out the complete interview below

Taylor recently revealed details for his new solo studio album, CMF2, including the release of the electrifying new single, “Beyond”.

In the new video below from AXS TV, Taylor stops by The Power Hour with details on his upcoming record:

Stream/download the "Beyond" single here.

The official video supporting the single was shot at a remote location within California’s Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Hatebreed, Five Finger Death Punch, Trivium), the video finds Taylor trudging around the desert as a musing Uncle Sam intermingling with members of the band and the Cherry Bombs – all the while being surrounded by different versions of himself from through the years – before culminating as a live performance for a mass of fans in the round. Watch the clip below.

The song “Beyond” harkens back to 2006 in some shape or form. Taylor knew the song was special, but never found the time to bring the tune to its potential. “I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I'm also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song,” Taylor explains. “Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me. It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let's turn everything on its head.’ It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard mainstream rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we're going,” Taylor adds. CMF2 - where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin - packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 is Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd LP as well as CMFT, returns for Taylor’s second full-length. “Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust.”

The CMFT band is:

Corey Taylor (vocals/guitar)

Zach Throne (rhythm/lead guitars)

Dustin Robert (drums)

Christian Martucci (rhythm/lead guitars)

Eliot Lorango (bass)

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Beyond" video:

(Photo - Dan Virchow)