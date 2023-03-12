SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR Talks New Solo Album - "It Chews Up That First Record And Spits It Out; It's Got Everything For Everybody"

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Corey Taylor, recently spoke with NME about his new solo album, CMF2, which is currently in the works. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Taylor: “I can’t wait for people to hear this album. It chews up that first record and spits it out. It’s more dialled-in with everything people expect from me, so it’s got hints of CMFT, but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I’ve done in my acoustic shows. It’s got everything for everybody. People are going to fucking lose it.”

Read the complete story here.

Taylor has announced a four-date US mini-tour in May. Support on the dates will be provided by Cherry Bombs, the rock & roll dance, pyro and aerial stunt troupe led by Taylor's wife, Alicia Taylor.

Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

May

2 - Reading, PA - The Theatre At Santander Arena

3 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

5 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

7 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Center

(Photo - Dan Virchow)