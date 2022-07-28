SLIPKNOT Guitarist JIM ROOT Releases Signature Strings Via Dunlop

Gear Gods is reporting that Slipknot guitarist, Jim Root, has teamed up with Dunlop to release signature downtune-friendly strings.

Says Gear Gods: "Finding the right strings to properly handle a tuned-down six-string can be a bit of a pain in the ass. Fortunately, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has teamed up with Jim Dunlop for two new sets of strings designed for exactly that. First there’s the drop A which features .012, .016, .020, .038, .048 and 0.064 gauges, and then there’s the drop B set which comes in a little lighter at .011, .015, .020, .036, .042 and .056 gauges."

From Dunlop: When you're dishing out blast-beat-driven grooves and extra twisted melodies from downtuned depths like Jim Root, you need a set of strings that will stand up to your onslaught while staying in tune. He came to the Dunlop String Lab to design just such a set. Jim handpicked each gauge and core size to ensure peak performance, from feel and response to tuning stability.

"These strings give me what I need to get my sound, and they're comfortable to play no matter what I throw at them," Jim says‚ "They keep their high-end clarity for a long time, and they're really consistent from one pack to the next—they never break on me."

