SLIPKNOT Guitarist JIM ROOT Releases Signature Strings Via Dunlop
July 28, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Gear Gods is reporting that Slipknot guitarist, Jim Root, has teamed up with Dunlop to release signature downtune-friendly strings.
Says Gear Gods: "Finding the right strings to properly handle a tuned-down six-string can be a bit of a pain in the ass. Fortunately, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has teamed up with Jim Dunlop for two new sets of strings designed for exactly that. First there’s the drop A which features .012, .016, .020, .038, .048 and 0.064 gauges, and then there’s the drop B set which comes in a little lighter at .011, .015, .020, .036, .042 and .056 gauges."
From Dunlop: When you're dishing out blast-beat-driven grooves and extra twisted melodies from downtuned depths like Jim Root, you need a set of strings that will stand up to your onslaught while staying in tune. He came to the Dunlop String Lab to design just such a set. Jim handpicked each gauge and core size to ensure peak performance, from feel and response to tuning stability.
"These strings give me what I need to get my sound, and they're comfortable to play no matter what I throw at them," Jim says‚ "They keep their high-end clarity for a long time, and they're really consistent from one pack to the next—they never break on me."
