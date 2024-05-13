SLIPKNOT Guitarist MICK THOMSON Talks Fishman Fluence Signature Series Pickups (Video)

In the Fishman Music clip below, Slipknot guitarit Mick Thomson sits down with Fishman founder Larry Fishman to discuss Thomson's introduction to Fluence series guitar pickups and his own signature set.

In May 2023, Guitar World reported that ESP has officially welcomed Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson into its roster of signature artists in a move that sees him leave Jackson.

Rumors of Thomson’s defection to the ranks of ESP began circulating in eary 2023, when the previous Fender brands artist was spotted and snapped wielding various ESP guitars during Slipknot shows. Around the same time, the mask-wearing maestro’s guitar tech, Mike Smith, and the Slipknot player’s wife, Stacy Thomson, further fueled speculation with a handful of pictures of their own.

Now, speculation has finally been put to bed with official word from ESP itself. They have issued the following statement from Tony Rauser, ESP's Director of Artist Relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mick as part of the ESP family. Mick is one of the most respected and influential players in the world of metal guitar. The intensity of his aggressive playing style with Slipknot fits perfectly with the energy at ESP.”

Thomson comments: "Couldn’t be happier to be in the ESP family. So impressed with everything I’ve been playing live, and there’s a great energy with everyone I’ve dealt with.”

Read the complete Guitar World report here.