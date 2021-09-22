SLIPKNOT - Limited Edition Iowa Anniversary Whiskey Available For Pre-Order

Slipknot and Cedar Ridge have partnered to offer a limited edition whiskey in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s groundbreaking second album, Iowa.

This selection of blended straight whiskies is 60 percent rye and 40 percent bourbon. The higher rye content gives Slipknot's Iowa Anniversary whiskey a heavy spice influence that balances the rich flavor of Iowa corn.

Reserve your bottle here. Also available bundled with a poster, here.