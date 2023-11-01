SLIPKNOT Live At Resurrection Fest 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of "Duality" Streaming

Slipknot played at Resurrection Fest 2023 in Viveiro, Spain on June 30th. Pro-shot video of the band performing "Duality" can be viewed below.

Previously released ideo of "Snuff" from the same show is also available.

Slipknot have released a video for "Hive Mind", a track from the band's 2022 album, The End, So Far. Watch below:

Produced By Slipknot and Joe Barresi, The End, So Far is available to order at slipknot1.com. The End, So Far includes the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag” and follows their widely celebrated 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, which marked Slipknot’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Tracklisting:

“Adderall”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

“The Chapeltown Rag”

“Yen”

“Hive Mind”

“Warranty”

“Medicine For The Dead”

“Acidic”

“Heirloom”

“H377”

“De Sade”

“Finale”

“Adderall”:

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” video:

“The Chapeltown Rag” visualizer:

“Yen” video