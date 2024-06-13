SLIPKNOT Members Describe Love Of Masks And Demons In Promotional Collaboration With ATLUS’ Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance; Video

ATLUS today announced the second and final promotional video for the upcoming RPG Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, which features the iconic heavy metal band Slipknot. In this video, Slipknot band members Clown, Eloy Casagrande, and new guy each describe their relationships with their masks while discussing the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance-inspired masks created by Jim Ojala from Ojala Productions in the first video.

The members from Slipknot in this video share their impressions of the sculpted masks that were inspired by the demons Gurulu, Daemon, and Loup-Garou from the game. They further share their unique perspective on masks, the iconography of the demons of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and how the band’s own masks affect their creative process.

The Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance masks featured in the video will be available for three lucky fans in the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance x Slipknot Demon Mask Sweepstakes (one mask per winner). Each mask will be signed by Clown, Eloy, and new guy from Slipknot. Sweepstakes sign-up here (sweepstakes will be live later today).

Join the Godhood Guild to earn an extra giveaway entry. The Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Godhood Guild is a special club for MegaTen fans where members receive special perks such as sneak peeks to content drops, a social profile pic, merch giveaways, and exciting news about the game. Sign up to the Godhood Guild here.

Originally released in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, Shin Megami Tensei V opens with the protagonist awakening buried and unconscious after stumbling across a grisly murder scene. He finds himself in an apocalyptic wasteland embroiled in a war between angels and demons. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. The Shin Megami Tensei™ series has a rich history in the gaming space and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023.

The latest title in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance allows players to enjoy the story of Shin Megami Tensei V in its entirety, with a new story path that was not told in the original release. In addition, Shin Megami Tensei V is fully evolved with stunning visuals tailored to modern consoles and new areas, demons and music to support an improved battle system, providing a smoother and richer RPG set amidst a war between demons and angels.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be available June 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Windows. Pre-order the title on all platforms here.