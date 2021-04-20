SLIPKNOT, MUDVAYNE, ROB ZOMBIE, MASTODON, STEEL PANTHER, And More Confirmed For 2021 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival; Video Trailer

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns for a third year this fall with a massive lineup featuring some of the biggest names and brightest new stars in rock, metal, and more converging in Mansfield, Ohio on September 10, 11 & 12 at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption).

Headliners for Inkcarceration include Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne - marking the first show in 12 years for the band, who recently announced their long-anticipated reunion in 2021. The talent-packed lineup also includes A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Halestorm, Chevelle, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Steel Panther, Fever 333, The Hu, Pop Evil and many more.

Single day and weekend passes for Inkcarceration 2021 are on sale now at Inkcarceration.com, starting at $75 plus fees. Watch the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival announce video below.

Clown from Slipknot said, “After 20+ years on the road, it’s always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Adds Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, which recently announced a new partnership with the creators of Inkcarceration to stage the festival, “We know firsthand what it’s like to grow a high concept festival from scratch, and the challenge of taking a great event to the next level. It always starts with the music, but you also need to create a great experience. We’ve been so impressed with Inkcarceration, and how quickly it became a must-see show on the festival calendar. Tattoos are such a central part of the rock n’ roll lifestyle – something that fans are always talking about on our own socials – and it’s such a unique location. I’ve toured the Ohio State Reformatory, and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. DWP is excited to have the opportunity to bring Inkcarceration to that next level.”

The current Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2021 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, September 10: Slipknot, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Steel Panther, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Badflower, Escape The Fate, New Years Day, Local H, Currents, Spite, Reach NYC, Damn Nation, Mollo Rilla, To Us Below, Dead Bundy, Berklee College of Music, Paul Bartolome

Saturday, September 11: Mudvayne, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Asking Alexandria, Pop Evil, August Burns Red, Crown The Empire, Bad Omens, Fame on Fire, Diamante, Saul, September Mourning, Dead Girls Academy, Along Came A Spider, Sink the Ship, Eclipsica, Ghosts Of The Sun, Dead Engine, Atimera

Sunday, September 12: Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Fever 333, All That Remains, The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, Attila, Fire From The Gods, Cory Marks, Stitched Up Heart, A Killer’s Confession, The Convalescence, Silent Theory, The Phoenix Within, Junexa, Saving Escape, Harmless Habit, Amun

In addition to enjoying the diverse music lineup, fans will be able to book appointments with more than 75 tattoo artists, and receive complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison. On site, there will also be gourmet food, a wide selection of beverages, camping and the return of the award-winning Haunted House attraction Blood Prison https://www.bloodprison.com/

Some of the country’s elite tattoo artists will be present. Participating Inkcarceration 2021 tattoo shops include: Rich Gallery, Black Label Custom Tattooing, Primitive Addiction Tattoo Studio, Kit Marlow Ink, 1st Order Tattoo, Tommy Gunns Tattoo, Wave’s Radditattoo Me Tattoo & Repair, Denver Ink, Envious Ink, American Crow, Paragon Tattoo, Straight Eight Tattoos, Only Forever Art Studio, Ventura Tattoo, N8V Ink, Bad Boy Tattoo, Gulf Coast Ink Studio 251, Ink Slingas, Jammer Joint Tattoo, Casually Tragick, Custom Tattoo, Artful Impressions, Bareknuckle Tattoo, Silver Fox Tattoo, Eve’s Ink Tattoo and Permanent Makeup, Imperial Tattoos, Aisle 9 Tattoo, Touch of Grey Tattoo Studio and Iron Rose Tattoo.

Inkcarceration will offer a nightly tattoo competition where participating artists will compete in five categories for tattoos that are completed at the festival. Winners will receive first, second and third place awards. Judges include actor Robert LaSardo, bassist/actress Jennifer Arroyo, and tattoo model Kyla DeLaCerda.

Single day, weekend general admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now. 3-Day Weekend VIP passes are almost sold out, so festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and save, since pass prices will increase in the coming weeks. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel are on sale now via GovX.

Weekend Camping Packages are available for both car + tent and RVs. General Weekend Tent Camping starts at $199 and includes 500 square feet of space for two people, access to the A/C Camping Lounge, optional breakfast, lunch and drinks available for purchase, dedicated shuttles to and from the festival, re-entry during the festival via the camping shuttles, access to Camping Hydration Station, and access to showers and restrooms. General Weekend RV Camping starts at $299 and includes the same amenities as Tent Camping plus hookups for electric and water. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately.

Hotel and ticket combination packages are also available. All tickets, including Field, VIP, Hotel Packages and Camping, may be purchased at www.inkcarceration.com/tickets.

VIP passes include access to all general admission areas in the festival grounds, as well as a dedicated festival entrance, access to grandstand viewing, an air-conditioned VIP lounge, upgraded food and drink experiences for purchase, dedicated flushable restrooms and more.

Ohio State Reformatory’s historic building and grounds provide a perfect setting for Inkcarceration. The massive, awe-inspiring locale is recognized as not only one of the most haunted reformatories in the country, but also as the filming location for multiple Hollywood films. The most famous of these is the 1994 classic and IMDB highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption.

The Ohio State Reformatory is centrally located, about an hour from Cleveland, Columbus and Canton/Akron, and within a three-hour drive from Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Youngstown, and parts of West Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Tent and RV camping packages are available on the grounds, and nearby hotel and ticket combo packages are also available.

Now returning for its third year after launching in 2018, Inkcarceration nearly tripled its inaugural year’s attendance in 2019, drawing 45,000 fans from nearly all 50 states. Inkcarceration has been awarded Mansfield’s Tourism Award of Excellence, and has been recognized by the United States House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, State of Ohio Representatives and Congressional Proclamation.

As Inkcarceration 2021 draws near, Danny Wimmer Presents will be working with local officials to make sure the festival conforms to then-current social distancing protocols.