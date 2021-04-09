SLIPKNOT - No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve Q&A Session With CLOWN, Part 3 (Video)

Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve - voted Best Celebrity Whiskey 2019 by Forbes - was made available for sale for the first time in April 2020. Autographed bottles are available here. The Slipknot Whiskey Box Set is available at this location.

An update from the band:

"We asked Outside The 9 Fan Club members to submit their best questions for Clown and Murphy Quint, the head distiller at Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery. Check out Part 3 of our 4 part exclusive Q&A now and grab a signed bottle of Slipknot No. 9 Whiskey."

Watch two Q&A segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: