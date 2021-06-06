SLIPKNOT - Official Trailer For Knotfest Roadshow 2021 With KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 And CODE ORANGE Posted

Slipknot recently announced a return to the road for their incendiary 2021 incarnation of the Knotfest Roadshow. Support comes from three Grammy-nominated heavy music luminaries, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. An official trailer for the tour has been released and can be viewed below.

The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off following the band’s previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25. The Knotfest Roadshow’s first official date happens at Tinley Park, IL on September 28, with the tour then snaking its way across the US, wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

Slipknot frontman, Corey Taylor informs us: “With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

Tickets will be available on pre-sale to Knotfest subscribers from 10 AM, local time on June 2, with a general on-sale from 10 AM, local on June 4, over at KnotfestRoadshow.com.

Last week, Slipknot also confirmed the exciting news that they have returned to the studio and are working on new material, with artistic visionary and percussionist, M.Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan confirming to UK media that they are making “God music”. Be the first to see exclusive ‘behind the scenes’ footage of the band at work by subscribing to join the community over at Knotfest.com, where you’ll also be eligible to pre-order both Knotfest Roadshow and Knotfest Iowa tickets, ahead of the on-sale date to the general public.

Tour dates:

September

25 - Des Moines, IA - National Balloon Classic Field*

28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

October

1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

2 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

9 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

19 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

28 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

29 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

November

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

* Knotfest Festival

** No Code Orange