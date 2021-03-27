SLIPKNOT Post No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve Q&A Session With CLOWN - Part 1

Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve - voted Best Celebrity Whiskey 2019 by Forbes - was made available for sale for the first time in April 2020. The band has checked in with the following update:

"We asked Outside The 9 Fan Club members to submit their best questions for Clown and Murphy Quint, the head distiller at Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery. Check out Part 1 of our 4 part exclusive Q&A below now and grab a signed bottle of Slipknot No. 9 Whiskey."

Autographed bottles are available here. The Slipknot Whiskey Box Set is available at this location.

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who joined the masked band in 2014, recently participated in a video chat with Sweetwater, during which he discussed his unique history, and his brand new signature SJC Snare.

“My 48-ply, double-vented SJC snare drum is the cornerstone of my live sound. With this beast of a shell, I’m able to supply an absolute bullwhip of a backbeat, hear the articulation of every ghost note, and punish every ear within listening distance. It’s a very expressive drum that completely comes alive when tuned high. No drummer will have any challenge being heard with this drum in their arsenal, that’s for sure.” – Jay Weinberg #1 Rock Drummer - 2020 Modern Drummer Readers Poll.

The Jay Weinberg Signature SJC Snare, pictured below, can be ordered now at this location.