SLIPKNOT Premier "Yen" Music Video

Slipknot have shared the official music video for their new single, “Yen”, which is directed by the band’s own M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. “Yen” is the latest song to be release off Slipknot's new album, The End, So Far, which will be released September 30 via Roadrunner Records.

Both the track and the video are a showcase of Slipknot’s exceptional range and see one of the world’s most popular and deeply enigmatic bands relentlessly charting new ground as they continue to redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music.

Produced By Slipknot and Joe Barresi, The End, So Far is available for pre-order with several vinyl variants available at slipknot1.com. The End, So Far includes the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag” and follows their widely celebrated 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, which marked Slipknot’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Tracklisting:

“Adderall”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

“The Chapeltown Rag”

“Yen”

“Hivemind”

“Warranty”

“Medicine For The Dead”

“Acidic”

“Heirloom”

“H377”

“De Sade”

“Finale”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” video:

“The Chapeltown Rag” visualizer:

This fall Slipknot will embark on the third leg of their enormously popular Knotfest Roadshow headline tour. Leveling up their live show yet again, the upcoming tour will begin September 20 in Nashville, TN and will see the band joined by special guests Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire. The fall run will also include highly-touted festival appearances at Louisville’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock (tour itinerary below). Furthermore, Slipknot are set to spend the summer traversing Europe for a slate of international festival and headline dates including their own Knotfest Germany and Finland festivals.

For tickets and more information on Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2022 tour and upcoming international dates, visit slipknot1.com.

Dates:

September

20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

21 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

24 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

7 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)