SLIPKNOT Release JOEY JORDISON Tribute Video - "Without Him There Would Be No Us"

It was announced earlier this week that former Slipknot drummer, Joey Jordison (real name Nathan Jonas "Joey" Jordison), passed away at the age of 46. Slipknot have since released the video below, along with the following message:

"Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey."