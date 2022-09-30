SLIPKNOT Release The End, So Far Album; Individual Track Visualizers Streaming

Slipknot have released their new album, The End, So Far, via Roadrunner Records. Find individual track visualizers and videos below.

Produced By Slipknot and Joe Barresi, The End, So Far is available to order now, with several vinyl variants available at slipknot1.com. The End, So Far includes the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag” and follows their widely celebrated 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, which marked Slipknot’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Tracklisting:

“Adderall”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

“The Chapeltown Rag”

“Yen”

“Hivemind”

“Warranty”

“Medicine For The Dead”

“Acidic”

“Heirloom”

“H377”

“De Sade”

“Finale”

“Adderall”:

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” video:

“The Chapeltown Rag” visualizer:

“Yen” video

“Hivemind”:

“Warranty”:

“Medicine For The Dead”:

“Acidic”:

“Heirloom”:

“H377”:

“De Sade”:

“Finale”:

Slipknot's remaining Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2022 dates are listed below.

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

7 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)