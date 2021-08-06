SLIPKNOT Release Video Trailer For Knotfest Los Angeles 2021, On Sale Now

In a show of force for the band and the loud music genre overall, Knotfest, the music and counterculture experience created by the multi-platinum sonic phenomenon Slipknot, recently announced the band’s biggest Los Angeles headline performance yet, Knotfest Los Angeles, at Banc of California Stadium on Friday November 5.

Watch a new trailer below:

Knotfest Los Angeles will see Slipknot performing at this stadium for the first time, with a stacked line-up also including Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended, with a special guest appearance from Cherry Bombs.

Knotfest Los Angeles ticket holders will be able to sample Slipknot’s award-winning small batch Iowa whiskies at the No.9 Whiskey Bar, including a soon-to-be-announced surprise for fans. And for the beer drinkers, there’ll be a selection of metal-friendly and band-branded beers pouring at the Knotfest Beer Pit.

Knotfest Los Angeles, Knotfest Iowa, and the touring Knotfest Roadshow will all celebrate the 20th year of Slipknot’s iconic and groundbreaking #1 album, Iowa. Fans can expect a special capsule drop of commemorative Iowa-related merchandise, and music, video and other content from this pivotal era will roar to life as the tour and year progresses. This year’s Slipknot Museum, a staple at Knotfests the world over, will feature a jaw-dropping collection of items specifically from this (in)famous period in the band’s history. More details will follow in due course.

Tickets and VIP Packages for Knotfest Los Angeles are on sale here.