SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Posts "H377" Studio Drum-Cam Video Captured During Early Creative Sessions

Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg, has released the video below, stating: "In-studio footage captured during early creative sessions for the song 'H377' from our new album, The End, So Far.

Slipknot performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, and professionally-filmed footage from the concert was recently released. See the band perform "Before I Forget", "Duality", and "Spit It Out" below, and watch the full concert at Magenta Musik.