SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Shares "Sarcastrophe" Live Drumcam Footage From 2015

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has shared drum-cam video of himself performing "Sarcastrophe" at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on August 4, 2015.. Check it out below.

The House Of Masks posted a video earlier this year featuring Weinberg sharing the history of the masks he has worn during his time with the band.

Weinberg replaced Joey Jordison as the drummer for Slipknot in 2014. He appears on .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), Day Of The Gusano (2017 live album, "All Out Life" (2018 non-album single), We Are Not Your Kind (2019) and The End, So Far (2022).