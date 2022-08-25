SLIPKNOT's Knotfest Set To Take Over South America In 2022 With JUDAS PRIEST, PANTERA, And More

Knotfest, the destination festival brand curated by Slipknot, is continuing its ever-expanding global domination with the announcement of Knotfest Columbia 2022 which will take place on Friday, December 9th at Campin Circuit of Bogotá.

Headlined by Judas Priest and the recently reformed Pantera (featuring Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante on drums), Knotfest Columbia’s first wave of bands announced also features Bring Me The Horizon, Trivium, Hypocrisy, Sepultura, Suicide Silence and Sold, with more still to be announced. Tickets go on sale at 9 AM, local time, Wednesday, August 31 and can be purchased here.

Knotfest has also revealed the news that it will be expanding into Argentina for the very first time, with two special Knotfest Roadshow shows. The first will be headlined by Slipknot on December 8. The second will be headlined by Judas Priest on December 13. Both shows will take place at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, with more acts to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale at 12 Noon, local time on Wednesday, August 24, with a special pre-sale twin bundle of a ticket for both shows available. Full information and ticket options here.

Also announced today is the addition of Judas Priest and Pantera to the lineups for both Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brasil. These legendary acts will join previously announced headliners Slipknot for the first ever editions of the festival in both locations. Both Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brasil will also feature Bring Me The Horizon, Mr Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless In White, Vended and Project 46.

Knotfest Chile is slated to take place on Sunday, December 11 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago for tickets and info, head here.

Knotfest Brasil will follow on Sunday, December 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo. For tickets and info head here.

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)