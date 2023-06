SLIPKNOT's SHAWN "CLOWN" CRAHAN Sitting Out European Tour; "I’m Back Home Supporting My Wife Through Some Health Issues"

Slipknot are set to launch their European tour in Austria today (June 7), minus percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, who has revealed he'll be missing some shows while he cares for his wife.

Clown took to social media to share the following message:

"Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown. I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon. Thank you."

Slipknot's European dates:

June

7 - Nickelsdorf, Australia - NovaRock

8 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People

10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

11 - Donnington, UK - Download

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

14 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhall

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Open Air

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

21 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

23 - Hockenheim, Germany - Download

24 - Munich, Germany - Königsplatz

25 - Bologna, Italy - Knotfest

27 - Nîmes, France - Arena of Nîmes

29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live

30 - Viveird, Spain - Resurrection Fest

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)