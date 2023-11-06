SLIPKNOT - Statement Announcing Drummer JAY WEINBERG's Departure Removed From Band's Social Media Platforms
November 6, 2023, an hour ago
On November 5th, Slipknot released a statement via social media saying they had parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg. It can be read below.
As of this writing (2:30am EST on November 6th) the statement has been removed from all of the band's social media platforms. In addition, Weinberg has not made a statement regarding his supposed departure.
Presumably, his final show with the band took place on Friday, November 3rd at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.
Stay tuned for updates.