November 6, 2023, an hour ago

SLIPKNOT - Statement Announcing Drummer JAY WEINBERG's Departure Removed From Band's Social Media Platforms

On November 5th, Slipknot released a statement via social media saying they had parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg. It can be read below.

As of this writing (2:30am EST on November 6th) the statement has been removed from all of the band's social media platforms. In addition, Weinberg has not made a statement regarding his supposed departure.

Presumably, his final show with the band took place on Friday, November 3rd at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

Stay tuned for updates.



