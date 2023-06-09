SLIPKNOT Surprise Releases New EP Adderall, Two Music Videos Streaming

Slipknot have released two new music videos for unreleased music – “Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)” and “Death March”. Both videos are directed by multidisciplinary artist and Slipknot founding member, M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan. Alongside the videos, the band has released the Adderall EP, which collects alternate versions and re-workings of the band’s song “Adderall”, along with non-LP tracks. The original studio version of “Adderall” is the lead-off track on Slipknot’s latest album The End, So Far.

Elaborating on the new EP and videos, clown remarked, “Deconstructing to continuously pave the way for evolution. At this point in the program nothing is safe.”

The Adderall EP follows “Bone Church,” a surprise standalone single released earlier this year with an accompanying M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan directed video piece titled “Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)”. The “Bone Church” video has gone on to amass over one million views and counting.

Released this past September, Slipknot’s latest album The End, So Far landed at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and at #2 on the Billboard 200, marking their sixth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. The album also made a stunning impact worldwide with #1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Mexico, as well as Top 3 debuts in Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Belgium. The End, So Far is available on limited edition vinyl, CD, and cassette, with physical bundles available at slipknot1.com.

Produced By Slipknot and Joe Barresi, The End, So Far features the singles “The Dying Song (Time To Sing),” “Yen,” – both of which feature stunning music videos directed by the band’s own M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan - and “The Chapeltown Rag.” The collection sees one of the world’s most popular and deeply enigmatic bands relentlessly charting new ground as they continue to redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music.

The End, So Far follows Slipknot’s widely celebrated 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, which marked Slipknot’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Having recently wrapped their enormously popular sold-out Knotfest Roadshow tour, Slipknot are currently traversing the globe on a run of headlining festival dates which includes their own Knotfest Italy festival taking place June 25.

Tracklisting:

“Death March”

“Adderall – No Intro”

“Adderall – Rough Demo”

“Red Or Redder”

“Adderall – Instrumental”

“Hard To Be Here”

“Memories (Adderall) – Rough Demo”:

“Death March”:

Slipknot's European dates:

June

10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

11 - Donnington, UK - Download

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

14 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhall

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Open Air

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

21 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

23 - Hockenheim, Germany - Download

24 - Munich, Germany - Königsplatz

25 - Bologna, Italy - Knotfest

27 - Nîmes, France - Arena of Nîmes

29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live

30 - Viveird, Spain - Resurrection Fest

Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.