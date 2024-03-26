SLIPKNOT’s Iconic Masks Invade The World Of Dead By Daylight; Video Trailer

Sometimes putting on a mask reveals who you really are... Dead By Daylight and Slipknot have teamed up for a menacing new Collection that brings the legendary band’s iconic masks to the terrifying realms of Dead By Daylight.

Featuring eight Cosmetics for some of Dead By Daylight's most fearsome Killers, this epic collaboration fuses the game’s heart-pounding gameplay, where a Killer and four Survivors compete in a deadly game of hide and seek, with the horrifying masks that only Slipknot could conjure up.

Since making their debut, Slipknot’s masks have served as a powerful vehicle of expression, reflecting the band's apocalyptic sound and the members behind its orchestration. Never satisfied with remaining in one place, as their musical soundscapes have evolved, so too has the band’s brutal aesthetic.

Inspired by the band’s recent looks, The Slipknot Collection features masks for The Wraith, The Deathslinger, The Doctor, The Clown, The Hillbilly, The Blight, The Trapper, and a masked full Outfit for The Legion (Frank). Aside from the Outfit for The Legion (Frank), these masks can be mixed with existing and future Cosmetics, allowing players to craft some truly twisted looks as they hunt down Survivors.

With their aggressive sounds, chilling themes, and their gruesome masks, Slipknot is no stranger to the world of horror, making them a perfect match for Dead By Daylight.

Dead By Daylight’s Slipknot Collection is available now.

Created by BehaviourTM Interactive, Dead By Daylight is a multiplayer action horror game of hide and seek, set in a dark fantasy and drawing from all corners of horror, where each match is a different experience. Dead By Daylight boasts 60 million players both globally and across all platforms. On any given day, up to 2 million players step into The Fog, whether on PC, console, or mobile. Since its release in 2016, the game has become a place where cult classic horror survives and thrives, having welcomed legends from TV, movies, and video games. For more information, please visit deadbydaylight.com.

Behaviour Interactive is the largest Canadian gaming studio, with more than 1,300 employees worldwide. Behaviour is best known for its flagship franchise, the multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight™, which has entertained 60 million players across multiple platforms. The studio is currently expanding its portfolio of original IP with multiple projects, including the acclaimed building and raiding title Meet Your Maker. Behaviour has also established itself as one of the world’s leading providers of external development services. The company has partnered with many of the gaming industry’s leaders, including Microsoft, Sony, EA, Warner, Netflix, and Take-Two, among many others. Over 30 years, Behaviour has developed an unparalleled, award-winning culture. The company was named one of the Best Places to Work in Canada by GamesIndustry.biz, and has been recognized with Deloitte Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 and Best Managed Company awards. Headquartered in Montreal, Behaviour has expanded its global presence with studios in Toronto (Behaviour Toronto), Seattle (Midwinter Entertainment), the United Kingdom (Behaviour UK - North and Behaviour UK - South) and the Netherlands (Behaviour Rotterdam). For more information, visit bhvr.com.

There was never a band like Slipknot, and there will never be another. Like a spore out of the Midwest, they’ve quietly bloomed into the most uncompromising, undeniable, and unique presence on the planet whose influence transcends genres and generations. Since sowing the seeds for revolution in Iowa during 1999, these musical outliers have captured a Grammy Award alongside 10 nominations, scored 12 Platinum / 41 Gold album certifications around the world, and logged over 8.5 billion global streams and 3.5 billion video views to date - unprecedented for a rock act in this generation or any other. In addition to marking the group’s third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, their sixth full-length album, We Are Not Your Kind, bowed at #1 in twelve countries worldwide in 2019. Selling out shows on multiple continents, they deliver an irreplicable multi-sensory experience on tour and through their own festival Knotfest. With their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, Slipknot are back, and nothing will be the same again.