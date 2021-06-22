SLIZARD Release New Video “Will You Still Be There”

Los Angeles hard rockers Slizard have premiered a music video for their new song "Will You Still Be There" taken from their self-titled debut album. "Will You Still Be There" is a rock ballad, and the video was produced by Raj Kavaserri of Pink Cactus Films, West Fargo, North Dakota.

Slizard guitarist Pat "Buzz" Belrose has commented that the video features "stunning visuals to match the darker lyrics of the song.”

Their self-titled debut album was released on May 28 via Mega Metal, a sublabel of Canadian label Maple Metal Records.

The band was formed in 2019, and features LA singer Liz Fawcett on vocals, Pat "Buzz" Belrose on guitars, bass & vocals, and Todd "Toad" Resmen on drums.

Singing sensation Liz Fawcett has been described by a few LA music industry reps as a "badass" singer that has an instantly recognizable voice. Pat "Buzz" Belrose has previously played guitar for LA bands Spoiled Rotten, & World Jungle who were popular acts, especially on the local LA scene in the 90's, but has also recorded two albums with Canadian metal band Jade in the mid-80's. Buzz currently also has his own band appropriately named BUZZ ZA.

The Slizard album cover art is designed by well-known Finnish artist Jan Yrlund, of Darkgrove Studios, Tampere, Finland.

Slizard is produced & mixed by Chris Wood, a 3-time Grammy Award nominated L.A. producer, & mix engineer. Chris Wood has worked with a variety of artists in multiple music genres, but in the rock world most notably with Slash, Lenny Kravitz, Vivian Campbell guitarist of Dio & Def Leppard.

The album is mastered by Chris Crerar at Metalworks Studios (Guns N' Roses, Rush, Triumph) in Toronto, Canada. John Belrose (Exciter - Heavy Metal Maniac) is executive producer for this album.

Tracklisting:

"Monsters"

"Mr. Hyde"

"Caught Up In The Gears"

"Crack The Whip"

"Skinwalker"

"Watch N' Listen"

"Vampire Zombies"

"Runnin' Towards The Zombies"

"Madness Of The Queen"

"Neverland"

"Down By The River"

"Spooks In The Trees"

"Broken Dreams"

"Will You Still Be There"

"Slow Motion Suicide"

Sampler #1:

Sampler #2: