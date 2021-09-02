SLIZARD Share "Down By The River" Music Video

Los Angeles hard rockers, Slizard, have premiered a music video for their song, "Down By The River", featured on their self-titled debut album, released back in May via Mega Metal, a sublabel of Canadian label Maple Metal Records.

The video was produced by Slizard percussionist Todd "Toad" Resmen, and was filmed on location in Needles, California, & Beaver Creek, South Dakota. The video also features Slizard vocalist Liz Fawcett, and guitarist Pat "Buzz" Belrose.

Slizard is produced & mixed by Chris Wood, a 3-time Grammy Award nominated L.A. producer, & mix engineer. Chris Wood has worked with a variety of artists in multiple music genres, but in the rock world most notably with Slash, Lenny Kravitz, Vivian Campbell guitarist of Dio & Def Leppard.

The album is mastered by Chris Crerar at Metalworks Studios (Guns N' Roses, Rush, Triumph) in Toronto, Canada. John Belrose (Exciter - Heavy Metal Maniac) is executive producer for this album.

Tracklisting:

"Monsters"

"Mr. Hyde"

"Caught Up In The Gears"

"Crack The Whip"

"Skinwalker"

"Watch N' Listen"

"Vampire Zombies"

"Runnin' Towards The Zombies"

"Madness Of The Queen"

"Neverland"

"Down By The River"

"Spooks In The Trees"

"Broken Dreams"

"Will You Still Be There"

"Slow Motion Suicide"

"Will You Still Be There" video: