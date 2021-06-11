SLOW DEATH LIGHTS Cover W.A.S.P. Classic “I Wanna Be Somebody” Feat. CHRIS HOLMES

June 11, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal slow death lights w.a.s.p.

SLOW DEATH LIGHTS Cover W.A.S.P. Classic “I Wanna Be Somebody” Feat. CHRIS HOLMES

Slow Death Lights has released a cover of the 1984 W.A.S.P. classic “I Wanna Be Somebody” featuring original guitarist Chris Holmes.

The band comments: “It's huge, heavy and punishing. The sheer power and tone that Chris brings is untouchable, added some serious personality with his unmistakable sound. We slowed down our version to half-time, maintaining mammoth drums, haunting vocals, layers of rhythm guitars, and that iconic lead guitar that will melt your speakers.

“The message is simple: we all want to be somebody and leave a memorable mark before we die. Look out for more singles and a full-length album this fall.”



Featured Audio

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews