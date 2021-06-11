SLOW DEATH LIGHTS Cover W.A.S.P. Classic “I Wanna Be Somebody” Feat. CHRIS HOLMES

Slow Death Lights has released a cover of the 1984 W.A.S.P. classic “I Wanna Be Somebody” featuring original guitarist Chris Holmes.

I Wanna Be Somebody (feat. Chris Holmes) by Slow Death Lights

The band comments: “It's huge, heavy and punishing. The sheer power and tone that Chris brings is untouchable, added some serious personality with his unmistakable sound. We slowed down our version to half-time, maintaining mammoth drums, haunting vocals, layers of rhythm guitars, and that iconic lead guitar that will melt your speakers.

“The message is simple: we all want to be somebody and leave a memorable mark before we die. Look out for more singles and a full-length album this fall.”