Sludge / Death Metallers Unleash HALFLIGHTED Release "This Winding Path" Single / Lyric Video; New Album To Be Released This Year

Sludge / death metallers Halflighted have released a new lyric video for "This Winding Path," a track taken from their upcoming album, Obloquy, which is set to be released via Wormholedeath worldwide.

The song features the words of Virgil's Aeneid, "Whence is this sudden sheen of weather?", which explores the human experience of facing unexpected and uncertain situations, and struggling to find meaning and purpose in the face of adversity. Through the track, Halflighted brings to light the vulnerability and fragility of human beliefs and faith, and the ways in which they can be both empowering and deceptive.

The five members of Halflighted are known for their unique blend of musical tastes, which fiercely clash to spawn sludge-infused songs that explore gothic undertones, death metal forces, progressive tints, classic rock drumming, a fair amount of psychedelia, and many more influences.

The new lyric video for "This Winding Path" is a powerful visual representation of the song's message, crafted by the talented team at Volume Agency.

Check out the new lyric video for "This Winding Path" below.