SMITH/KOTZEN Feat. IRON MAIDEN Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH, THE WINERY DOGS Frontman RICHIE KOTZEN Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Running"

“Running” is the third single to be taken from the eagerly anticipated debut album Smith/Kotzen by Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen. The track is released globally via BMG. Watch a lyric video below.

Adrian says of the song, “It’s a really cool sort of driving track, one of the heavier ones on the album and we’re excited to get it out there ahead of the album release. We’ve both been thrilled by the reaction to our music so far and are very much looking forward to meeting up again as soon as we can, to write some more songs together.”

Richie adds, “'Running' was the first song Adrian and I worked on. Adrian came in with that heavy verse riff which lead me to conjuring up what lives as our chorus to the composition. Running is surely one of my top three favorites on the Smith/Kotzen album and I really look forward to playing this one live”.

'As well as the duo co-writing, co-producing and sharing guitars and vocals, Richie also plays bass and drums on the track.

With the two previous singles “Taking My Chances” and “Scars” having been enthusiastically welcomed by fans and media alike, “Running” is the perfect final choice ahead of the eponymous album release on March 26 to showcase the astonishing breadth of talent and musical diversity between this unique pairing of two of rock’s most respected artists.

Recorded on the Turks & Caicos Islands in February 2020, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley, this nine track opus is a consummate collaboration between these two highly respected musicians who co-wrote all the songs and also share lead vocals and trade off on guitar and bass duties throughout the record.

Exploding with powerful melodies & harmonies, the album embodies the spirited attitude of 70’s classic rock with a melting-pot of influences ranging from blues, hard rock, traditional R&B and more, blending the pair’s backgrounds and life experiences to result in a thoroughly contemporary sound.

The record features special guest performances by Adrian’s fellow Iron Maiden bandmate Nicko McBrain on drums for the track “Solar Fire”, and Richie’s longstanding friend and touring partner Tal Bergman on drums for “You Don’t Know Me”, “I Wanna Stay” and “‘Til Tomorrow”, with Richie picking up the sticks on the other five songs.

Adrian comments: “Richie and I started working together a couple of years ago. We’d been jamming as we’d been friends for a few years before that. We both share a love for classic rock and bluesy rock so we decided to get together and start writing some songs and it went from there. Pretty much everything on the album is handled between Richie and myself including the production. We had developed a really strong idea of how we wanted it to sound and I’m very pleased with how it turned out. There’s a lot of cool songs on there that we are really happy with.”

Richie adds: “We had a very fluid process in writing. Sometimes Adrian would send me a riff and I would immediately hear some kind of melody or a vocal idea. And sometimes it was the other way round so it was a kind of circular motion. We’d get together whenever we could and throw some ideas around and it just evolved, which was great because there was no pressure and nothing other than just a natural course and I think the record really speaks for that.”





The album will be available in these formats:

- Digipack CD

- 12” black vinyl with embossed sleeve

- Digital (streaming and download)

- Limited edition 12” red & black smoke effect colored vinyl

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Taking My Chances"

"Running"

"Scars"

"Some People"

"Glory Road"

"Solar Fire"

"You Don’t Know Me"

"I Wanna Stay"

"‘Til Tomorrow"

"Scars" video:

“Taking My Chances” video: