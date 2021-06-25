SMITH/KOTZEN Feat. IRON MAIDEN Guitarist, THE WINERY DOGS Frontman Release Fourth Single From Debut Album; "Solar Fire" Music Video Streaming

"Solar Fire" is the fourth single from Adrian Smith & Richie Kotzen’s debut project, Smith/Kotzen, which was released globally through BMG on March 26 and immediately became a Top 20 album chart success in the UK and reached #10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in the US.

The song features Adrian’s fellow Iron Maiden bandmate, Nicko McBrain on drums. The accompanying video was shot in Los Angeles in April where Richie and Adrian sang and performed together in the same room for the first time since recording the album in Turks & Caicos back in January 2020. The resulting visual chemistry showcases two world class guitarists who perfectly complement each other, coupled with a stellar drum & bass lineup. The result: a punchy, powerful visual and audio experience which makes you long to see this group play live.

Recorded on the Turks & Caicos Islands in February 2020, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley, this nine track opus is a consummate collaboration between these two highly respected musicians who co-wrote all the songs and also share lead vocals and trade off on guitar and bass duties throughout the record.

Exploding with powerful melodies & harmonies, the album embodies the spirited attitude of 70’s classic rock with a melting-pot of influences ranging from blues, hard rock, traditional R&B and more, blending the pair’s backgrounds and life experiences to result in a thoroughly contemporary sound.





The album is available in these formats:

- Digipack CD

- 12” black vinyl with embossed sleeve

- Digital (streaming and download)

- Limited edition 12” red & black smoke effect colored vinyl

Order at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Taking My Chances"

"Running"

"Scars"

"Some People"

"Glory Road"

"Solar Fire"

"You Don’t Know Me"

"I Wanna Stay"

"‘Til Tomorrow"

"Running" lyric video:

"Scars" video:

“Taking My Chances” video: