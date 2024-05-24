SMITH/KOTZEN Feat. IRON MAIDEN Guitarist, THE WINERY DOGS Frontman Working On New Music With VIXEN's JULIA LAGE On Bass; Video

For Canada's The Metal Voice, Neil Turbin spoke to Richie Kotzen, Julia Lage (Vixen) and solo artist Audry Lagiou at this year's Rock For Ronnie charity event on May 19.

In the chat Kotzen and Lage reveal a new Smith/ Kotzen album in the works.

Says Julia, "I play bass on Smith/Kotzen which is an amazing project. So if you want to talk about new stuff they also wrote an album and I don't know when they're going to be releasing (it) but there's something coming probably in the future."

Richie Kotzen adds, "Julia played some songs with Adrian. I think we're still in the infantile stages of figuring it out but it looks like there will be some stuff coming in the foreseeable future so I'm excited about that."