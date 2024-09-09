SMOKING SNAKES Release "Rocking To The Morning Light" Music Video

Swedish sleaze metallers, Smoking Snakes, have released a video for "Rocking To The Morning Light", the latest single from their debut album, Danger Zone, out now via Frontiers. Order the album here, and watch the clip below:

Smoking Snakes are known for their high-energy performances and a sound that pays homage to the golden era of rock while infusing a contemporary edge. With Danger Zone, the band aims to solidify their place in the sleaze metal genre and captivate audiences around the globe. The album was produced by Jakob Herrmann, known for his work with acclaimed acts such as Anthrax, In Flames, and Machine Head.

Tracklisting:

"Angels Calling"

"Sole Survivors"

"Run For Your Life"

"Lady Luck"

"Excited"

"Restless & Wild"

"Sorrow, Death And Pain"

"There Is No Tomorrow"

"Who Am I"

"We Are Alive"

"Rocking To The Morning Light"

"Excited" video:

"There Is No Tomorrow" video:

"Angels Calling" video:

"Sole Survivors" video:

Smoking Snakes are:

Brett Martin - lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Andy Delarge - bass, backing vocals

Stan Ricci - drums, backing vocals

Leo Razor - lead guitar, backing vocals