SNAKE BITE WHISKY Release New Single / Video "Hammered"

Australian heavy outlaw sleaze rock band, Snake Bite Whisky, has released the first single and video from their second album, Black Candy, which is being released globally by Sliptrick Records on March 30th.

"Hammered" is a riotous throwback to '70s punk rock mixed with screeching sleaze metal. A lyrical journey that traverses a typical night of debauchery in the world of Snake Bite Whisky. "Hammered" is set to become a new rock 'n roll party anthem with its in your face, non politically correct lyrics and infectious sing-along chorus.

The video was directed by Kyle Golly of the No.One Network who has directed the band's previous videos for "Down In The Dirt" and "Last Man Standing". The clip was filmed on location in Brisbane, Australia and features a cameo appearance by their original drummer, Nick Dysart, who left the band in 2018. The video is dedicated to bass guitarist Stacii Blake’s dog Cooper, who passed away last year.

Pre-order Black Candy, the new album from Snake Bite Whisky now at this location.

Black Candy was recorded at Lush Studios in Redcliffe, Queensland, Australia. Produced and mixed by Bernie Wedrat, Black Candy features ten tracks of uncompromising heavy sleaze rock with elements of punk, outlaw country and heavy metal. This is Snake Bite Whisky's follow-up to their debut album, This Side Of Hell, and displays an even wider range of musical influence.

Black Candy is also the first recording featuring the talents of new members Danny Sharkz on drums and Laggy on guitars, who joined after the previous drummer and guitarist unceremoniously quit on the eve of the 2019 UK tour. Together with original members, vocalist / lyricist Jay R and bass guitarist, Stacii Blake they have crafted ten tracks born out of the filthy underbelly of heavy rock.

The band has gained a reputation for not caring about trends and doing whatever they want musically, regardless of consequence. And they continue that trend on Black Candy. From the high octane Southern-metal influenced opener "Thunderbird", to the pulsating sleaze of "Choke", to the Iggy Pop-esque ode to partying, "Hammered", the album never lets up. Not even on "Bones In The Fire", a heavy metal soaked, outlaw country dirge.

Explosive lead guitar work from Laggy peppers the album with his trademark screaming solos and huge, catchy riffs, adding to the signature Snake Bite Whisky sound. Stacii Blake once again brings his dirty bass riffs, notably on "Creep Show" (an anthem for the outcasts of society), with murderous intent on the driving rhythm of "Reload, Aim And Kill", and with lots of fuzz and groove on the aforementioned, "Hammered". Danny Sharkz brings a massive drum sound to the mix with tight rhythms and thunderous fills highlighted in tracks such as "Raised In Hell", "Sweet Cocaine" and "Dead By Dawn". Jay R once again draws from life experiences to paint a lyrical picture of the band’s debauched life. Everything from sex, revenge, drinking and hard living are covered across the ten tracks, at times delving into dark themes such as drug addiction on the epic album closer, "End Of The Line" and a man’s place in today’s politically correct society on "Bones In The Fire".

So take a shot of Snake Bite Whisky in the form of Black Candy. This party is just getting started!