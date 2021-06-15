SNOGARD Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death; New EP Out In July

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed mystical black metal force Snogard. The new EP Moral Presence, Corrupt Misdeeds is up now for preorder on Bandcamp and will be released July 16 on CD and Digital formats.

Each track executed on Moral Presence, Corrupt Misdeeds explores various lyrical concepts and utilizes multiple instruments to their full potential. Snogard showcase powerful riffs with precision and virtuosity, along with a thick, haunting atmosphere that exudes both evil and epicness. Dragon enthusiast Black Metal for fans of Abigor, Bal-Sagoth, Caladan Brood, Emperor, Immortal, Nazgûl and Silencer.

Tracklisting:

“Belmont: Nosferatu”

“Aegidius: Chrysopylax”

“Thra: Skeksis”

“Osysseus: Polyphemus”

“Thlayli: Woundwort”

