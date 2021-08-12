SOCIAL DISORDER Feat. TRACII GUNS, RUDY SARZO, JEFF DUNCAN, SNOWY SHAW, And More Debut "The One" Music Video

Social Disorder have released a video for "The One", featured on their new album, Love 2 Be Hated, out now via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Social Disorder combine in a very famous lineup the years of experience of the band members to a great sound of pure hard rock with an unmistakable personal touch.

Social Disorder are an explosive, tough mixture of prestigious musicians with an unknown diamond on the mic. Honest and direct, bandleader Anders LA Rönnblom (Killer Bee, X-Romance, Wolfpakk) describes on this extremely personal album his experiences in the music business from depression and alcohol addiction to discovering a new zest for life.

He is supported, among others, by Thomas Nordin - Vocals, Tracii Guns - Lead & Rhythm Guitar (Guns N' Roses, L.A. Guns), Shawn Duncan - Drums (DC4, Odin), Rudy Sarzo - Bass Guitar (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake), Jeff Duncan - Lead & Rhythm Guitar (Armored Saint, Odin), Snowy Shaw - Drums (King Diamond, Dream Evil, Mercyful Fate), Dave Stone - Keyboard (Rainbow, Max Webster), Leif Ehlin - Keyboards (Perfect Plan), Johan Niskanen - Lead & Rhythm Guitar (Dust), Fredrik Tjerneld - Lead Guitar (X-Romance), Thomas Widmark - Keyboard (X-Romance) and finally Kenta Karlbom - Drums (X-Romance, Goatess).

Tracklisting:

"Windy Road"

"Dreaming"

"Scars"

"Love 2 Be Hated"

"Raise A Glass"

"Sail Away"

"Down On My Knees"

"Out Of Love"

"The One"

"Wings Of Serenity"

"The One" video:

"Dreaming" video:

"Love 2 Be Hated" lyric video:

"Windy Road" video:

Lineup:

Anders LA Rönnblom - Bass & Rhythm Guitar (Killer Bee, X-Romance, Wolfpakk)

Thomas Nordin - Vocals

Tracii Guns - Lead & Rhythm Guitar (Guns N’ Roses, L.A. Guns)

Shawn Duncan - Drums (DC4, Odin)

Rudy Sarzo - Bass Guitar (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake)

Jeff Duncan - Lead & Rhythm Guitar (Armored Saint, Odin)

Snowy Shaw - Drums (King Diamond, Dream Evil, Mercyful Fate)

Dave Stone - Keyboard (Rainbow, Max Webster)

Leif Ehlin - Keyboard (Perfect Plan)

Johan Niskanen - Lead & Rhythm Guitar (Dust)

Fredrik Tjerneld - Lead Guitar (X-Romance)

Thomas Widmark - Keyboard (X-Romance)

Kenta Karlbom - Drums (X-Romance, Goatess)